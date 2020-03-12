Former federal prosecutor excoriates Aurora cops’ handling of investigation into officer found drunk on duty

1 of 4

AURORA | A pair of top-ranking Aurora police chiefs made “critical missteps” after finding an officer passed out in his running cruiser while on duty last year, a former federal prosecutor wrote in a lengthy report released Thursday.

Former U.S. Attorney for Colorado John Walsh determined Aurora police brass, primarily former Chief Nick Metz and former Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe, “made significant errors of judgement” after Officer Nate Meier was found unconscious in his running Ford Taurus on March 29, 2019, according to a 329-page document detailing the incident.

However, Walsh determined the chiefs tasked with investigating and disciplining Meier did not do so out of “bad faith,” according to the report.

Instead, Walsh criticized Metz and O’Keefe for failing to pursue a criminal investigation against Meier, for limiting the scope of the internal affairs review process that followed and for failing to realize how severely Metz’s decision to retain Meier would hinder the department’s reputation.

“Chief Metz’s decision to retain Officer Meier despite the aggravating facts of the incident has had a negative impact on the department internally and the public’s perception of whether APD is able to police itself,” Walsh, who now works as a partner at the Denver law firm Wilmer Hale, wrote.

A furor over Meier’s firing has been consistent since CBS4 Reporter Brian Maas first reported on the incident in early December. The outcry gained new traction last month after Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler announced that he did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute Meier due to case law that granted Meier legal immunity following his interviews with the department’s internal affairs unit.

After several months of such internal review, Meier was eventually demoted and temporarily suspended without pay, but he remains on the police force. He was never criminally charged with DUI or other infractions despite being found in the driver’s seat of a city-owned vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .43, five times the legal limit, according to police internal affairs documents.

City Manager Jim Twombly ordered Walsh’s independent review of the incident in December. The city has so far paid about $100,000 out of the general fund to cover the cost of Walsh’s investigation, Twombly said. In total, coffers are expected to be dinged $200,000 for the report.

In his analysis, Walsh recommended implementing several policy changes to prevent incidents like that involving Meier from occurring in the future. Those changes include automatically starting a criminal investigation whenever there is a reasonable suspicion a cop has been drunk while driving or in possession of a gun, consulting with the local district attorney in any such scenario, refer such a case to a third-party investigator and bolstering the power of the department’s independent review board, which is composed of both cops and civilians.

Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has since taken the title of interim police chief. She has already implemented Walsh’s proposed change calling for a mandatory criminal investigation any Aurora cop suspected of driving drunk.

“Our community deserves accountability and transparency from the Aurora Police Department and its leadership,” Wilson said in a statement issued Thursday. The conclusion of this review brings us all one step closer to helping and earning back the public trust.”

Wilson was named interim chief late last year after O’Keefe withdrew his name from the running late on Christmas Eve. He abruptly resigned from the department earlier this year after Wilson announced she had started a new internal affairs investigation into his conduct surrounding the Meier incident.

That investigation is still pending.

In internal affairs documents, O’Keefe said he called off the DUI investigation in an attempt to insulate Meier, who he believed was having an extraordinary medical episode.

“(O’Keefe) indicated that he had erred on the side of caution to protect Officer Meier and anybody else under the same circumstances from criminal investigation blood draws when they were suffering a medical emergency,” Walsh wrote.

O’Keefe indicated he would have made the decision for a civilian in a similar scenario. Walsh disagreed.

“A civilian simply would not have been given this same lenient treatment and shouldn’t be — neither should a police officer,” he said.

Walsh lauded several Aurora police officers who repeatedly questioned the department’s handling of the investigation.

“At each stage of APD’s response, APD members themselves raised concerns about the appropriateness and adequacy of APD’s response,” he wrote.

City politicos said they were floored by Walsh’s findings.

“Thank you for the report, but I think that everything in it has confirmed the worst suspicions that at least I had of how this was going to play out,” City Councilwoman Allison Hiltz said. “So I’m very frustrated by the findings and the outcome because I think a small part of me was hoping it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, and it is. So that’s a little disappointing.”

Mayor Mike Coffman said Aurora residents should continue to trust Aurora cops.

“I was obviously upset to learn about this case, and I fully supported the city manager’s decision to get an outside and independent review,” Coffman said in a statement. “Our residents should have full faith in their police department and their city leaders, and I hope that the steps the city has taken already—and will take in response to this report—go a long way in making them feel confident again.”