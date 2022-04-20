Former Chief Dan Oates returning as interim Aurora police chief

AURORA | Former Police Chief Dan Oates has been tapped to lead the Aurora Police Department again on an interim basis while the city works to find a permanent replacement for Vanessa Wilson, who was fired April 6.

Oates led the department from 2005 to 2014, a time period which included the Aurora theater shooting that killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

Oates’ tenure also included controversies such as the 2013 revelation that evidence in 48 sexual assault cases had been destroyed, which impacted prosecutions and which Oates called a “grievious mistake.” Even after his departure, he remained embroiled in litigation with a police officer who said he was demoted for contradicting Oates in court.

Oates went on to lead the Miami Beach Police Department and later served as a consultant for the Baltimore Police Department and the St. Louis City and County police departments on crime reduction strategies and organizational reform efforts.

“I selected Dan for this important role because he has established trust with our community and many of our officers, and I believe he will effectively manage the department and further the enduring transformation in public safety our community expects under our ‘New Way’ plan,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a news release.

“Dan brings focus to crime reduction, community engagement and internal leadership that will serve our community well during this transition. He will also provide critical guidance as we begin to seek community input in selecting a permanent chief.”

“I am honored and flattered to be asked to serve again. I love Aurora. It has given so much to me and my family over the years,” Oates said in the release. “I want to help the men and women of the APD get through this critical period of reform. I also look forward to reconnecting with the wonderful Aurora community. We’ll all need to work together to ensure a smooth transition to the new chief.”

Oates is scheduled to arrive in Aurora by May 23, once he recovers from a medical procedure.

“He will begin having conversations with key community leaders and key APD staff members remotely in the meantime,” the city news release said.

Oates will be paid $18,250 per month during his stint. A new chief is expected to be chosen by the end of the year.

Twombly and Oates were scheduled to speak and take questions from news organizations at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.