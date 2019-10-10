Former Aurora cop pleads guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from local police charities

AURORA | A former Aurora police officer has admitted to embezzling nearly $80,000 from local cop charities, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Roland Albert, 39, pleaded guilty to one county of felony theft between $20,000 and $100,000 on Oct. 7, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the local DA’s office.

A second theft charge filed against Albert was formally dismissed.

As first reported by Denver’s CBS4, investigators determined Albert stole $71,147 from a charity that benefits the families of Aurora officers who are injured or otherwise may need financial support, and another $7,753 from a separate charity that raises travel funds for local officers to attend funerals of slain cops across the country.

Albert served as the treasurer of both organizations for more than two years.

Officials determined Albert made more than 40 withdrawals between $300 and $5,000 from the Aurora Police Orphan Fund accounts from late 2017 to summer 2018.

About 95 percent of all Aurora cops donate a portion of their paychecks to the Orphan Fund, according to court documents.

Albert also made 10 withdrawals from The Brotherhood For The Fallen Aurora accounts ranging from $149.16 to $2,000 between May 2017 and August 2018.

Albert resigned from the department following the theft allegations, Aurora police confirmed.

Albert was detained in Florida on March 23, according to court records and a CBS4 report from March. He posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond on April 22.

Albert’s attorney works through the state Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel, which aims to help criminal defense attorneys avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Albert is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16. There is no proposed sentencing range.