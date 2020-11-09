FBI seeks man suspected of robbing banks in Denver, Aurora

AURORA | Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected of robbing several banks in Aurora and Denver in recent weeks.

The local branch of the FBI is seeking Cody Giron, 21, who investigators believe has robbed or attempted to rob three Chase Banks and one TCF bank since late October.

Giron is believed to have started his crime spree at the Chase at 1627 Havana St. in Aurora shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. He then demanded money from two banks in Denver days later before returning to Aurora and robbing the TCF Bank at 1710 Havana St. shortly before 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Officials believe Giron stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a medium build. In each of the robberies, he wore a black, hooded sweatshirt and various face masks and Denver Broncos baseball caps.

Bank tellers told investigators that a man matching Giron’s description presented them with a note demanding money. He did not brandish a weapon during the suspected crimes, according to a news release.

Authorities have asked residents to be mindful of people matching Giron’s description who mention or otherwise allude of having large amounts of cash.

“Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” FBI Special Agent Amy Meyer wrote in a statement.

If captured and convicted in court, Giron could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years for each robbery.

Anyone with potential knowledge of Giron’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.