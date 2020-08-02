GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Images from the Cherokee Trail High School graduation ceremony held on Aug. 1, 2020, at Stutler Bowl at Cherry Creek High School. With its original ceremony in May canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Cherokee Trail seniors in the Class of 2020 were honored with a socially distanced, masked graduation ceremony that featured a speech from principal Jean Incitti along with student performances from Madeline Kawnak and Anabella Arocha Fernandez. Each graduate was allowed two family members in the stands and the ceremony was live-streamed. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports