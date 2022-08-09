Duck bill flies straight through Aurora council committee hearing

AURORA | Ducks waddled closer to Aurora backyards last week, as a proposal to expand where the birds are allowed earned the unanimous support of a City Council committee.

Along with pot-bellied pigs, ducks are currently only allowed in the few hundred acres across the city zoned rural-residential. The suggestion to allow ducks on other single-family residential properties was initially made at the same time the city’s Housing, Neighborhood Services & Redevelopment Policy Committee rejected a similar proposal for pigs.

Council members Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Crystal Murillo all said they supported welcoming the water fowl onto more properties

“I am curious if anybody on council will be owning a duck,” Murillo said. “If I had a yard, I would totally consider it.”

As it’s written, the proposal would allow the keeping of two to four ducks, plus chickens, for a total of no more than eight birds. On lots smaller than 20,000 square feet, residents would only be able to keep a pair of ducks.

The birds would have to be kept in a sanitary coop whose size and distance from neighboring properties would be regulated. Duck owners would also be expected to provide the birds with a container holding at least 30 gallons of fresh water to allow them to “carry out their natural water-related behaviors.”

Augusta Allen, the city’s field supervisor of animal services, said the requirement that residents own at least two ducks reflects the fact that the birds are “highly sociable animals” that do best with companions.

She said the proposal could come before the council at its next study session, which is scheduled for Aug. 15.