Drunken Aurora driver who escalated road-rage encounter before fatal crash gets prison time

AURORA | An Aurora plumber who was drunk when he caused a three-car crash that killed a teenager and injured several other people in eastern Arapahoe County two years ago has been sentenced to half a dozen years in prison.

Prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Hector Frias-Chavarria, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison last week for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges related to DUI for the Sept. 8, 2019 crash.

Authorities said Frias-Chavarria, who was driving a white Dodge pickup, got into a minor collision with the driver of a gray Dodge pickup in unincorporated Arapahoe County before he proceeded to chase the driver of the gray Dodge in the area north of Watkins.

As Frias-Chavarria attempted to pass the gray truck, he collided head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta carrying four people. The collision was so violent that the sedan’s engine was ejected from the car and propelled into a nearby field, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

The woman in the front passenger seat of the Jetta, 19-year-old Valerie Vigil of Denver, was declared dead at the scene.

Several other people traveling in the Jetta were also injured in the crash, which occurred as Frias-Chavarria was driving about 60 miles per hour, according to the local DA’s office.

Three people traveling in the gray Dodge, which also became ensnared in the pile-up, and a passenger driving with Frias-Chavarria sustained injuries, too.

Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Aurora Police Department, responded to the crash scene.

“The defendant was involved in a minor collision, then a road rage incident ensued. He wouldn’t let it go, and he pursued the other driver, attempting to pass him in oncoming lanes,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown said in a statement. “His blood-alcohol level at the time was well above legal limits, which impacted his decision-making and resulted in this terrible, irreversible outcome. The magnitude of this loss cannot be put into words.”

State business filings show that Frias-Chavarria had opened a plumbing business in Aurora about a month before the collision. The company still exists, but has since moved its primary location to Denver.

Frias-Chavarria is currently detained at the Arapahoe County jail awaiting transfer to state prison, records show.