Denver police shoot, kill man suspected of firing shots

DENVER | Denver police shot and killed a man suspected of firing shots into an unoccupied vehicle before threatening officers with a gun.

Division Chief Ron Thomas says the man in his 20s was shot Sunday evening and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers were looking for the man after witnesses reported that someone was shooting rounds into a vehicle along busy Colfax Avenue in eastern Denver before walking east. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes and then found a man walking about a half mile away with a weapon tucked into his waistband.

Thomas says the man, whose name has not been released, refused commands from officers and threatened them with the weapon, leading more than one officer to shoot him. He did not provide details about how the man threatened the officers.