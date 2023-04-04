DA: Aurora police shooting of man on bus was ‘justified and even heroic’

1 of 4

AURORA | Four Aurora police officers were cleared Monday in the shooting death of a man who brandished a knife on a Regional Transportation District bus in October.

Alexander Collins, 35, was shot and killed by Aurora police after he allegedly stole cigarettes from a store and then refused to exit an RTD bus while wielding a kitchen knife near a group of passengers.

“The decision to use physical force and then lethal physical force may well have saved innocent lives that day,” district attorney Brian Mason wrote in a decision letter published Monday.

“I find the conduct of all four officers to be reasonable, justified and even heroic. Mr. Collins presented a clear threat to the lives of the passengers, including small children, on that bus. He also presented a clear threat to the officers who were seeking to intervene.”

According to the letter, Collins had previously been convicted of a felony and was participating in a housing program, Arapahoe Diverts the Mentally Ill for Treatment, that offers mental health care and substance abuse treatment. He was admitted into the program in July.

Another program participant called an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Oct. 2 to report that Collins “was acting strange” and had “stayed up all night drinking alcohol and smoking ‘blues,’ street slang for fentanyl.” They also said that Collins had repeatedly said, “I’m not going back to jail.”

About an hour later, another deputy responded to take Collins into custody for a “detoxification hold” based on the phone call. Colorado law allows police to arrest anyone who they have probable cause to believe is drunk or high and who presents a clear danger to the safety of themselves or others

By the time the deputy arrived, Collins had left the program facility on Nome Street and was at the RTD stop at Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. The deputy activated his vehicle’s red-and-blue lights and parked next to the bus stop, then got out and asked to speak with Collins.

Collins allegedly “responded with profanities” and drew a large knife. Because the deputy was wearing plain clothes and did not have armor or a radio, he allowed Collins to walk away. The deputy then returned to his vehicle and asked the Aurora Police Department to send emergency help.

Collins entered the Moline Corner Store and asked an employee for cigarettes. The employee, noticing Collins’ knife, handed over the cigarettes and asked if he was going to pay for them. Collins did not reply and left the store without paying, according to the DA’s decision letter. The employee locked the door and called 911.

After exiting the store, Collins boarded an RTD bus without paying the fare. The bus driver tried to confront Collins, but Collins ignored them and walked to the back of the bus. The bus was soon surrounded by police, who demanded that Collins exit the bus.

Body-worn camera footage from the perspective of the responding officers captures the chaotic scene that followed as police entered the bus through both doors, tried to separate Collins from the passengers still on the bus and shouted conflicting commands before unleashing a police dog on him.

K-9 handler Robert Wong charged at Collins from behind and tried to grapple Collins as he again drew the kitchen knife and moved toward passengers still sitting in the back of the bus. Another officer, Kevin Manley, grabbed Collins’ left arm and shot him with a Taser, which did not appear to have an effect.

With Wong and Manley struggling to restrain Collins — whose right hand, holding the kitchen knife, remained free — officers Jordan Diekneit and Jason Oviatt, standing outside of the bus’ rear door, opened fire with their handguns

The shots struck Collins in the torso multiple times, and he collapsed.

Wong used his dog to drag Collins’ body off of the bus. Officers began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Collins, who died soon after.

Analyzing the incident, Mason wrote that Collins presented a clear threat based on the fact that he allegedly menaced a deputy with a knife prior to the confrontation on the bus and drew the weapon again when confronted by police, refusing to drop it when asked to do so.

“Mr. Collins’ refusal to obey commands and his actions with a deadly weapon caused these officers to make a split-second and, indeed, reasonable judgment in a tense and quickly evolving situation, as clearly shown in the video evidence,” Mason wrote.

“The evidence presented in this investigation supports a conclusion that Officers Wong and Manley were justified in the use of physical force upon Mr. Collins and that Officer Diekneit and Sergeant Oviatt were justified in the use of deadly physical force against Mr. Collins.”

The investigation into the shooting was led by Westminster police, and the results were reviewed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges were warranted against any of the officers involved.