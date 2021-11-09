Crips gang member gets decades in prison for 2019 Aurora shooting

AURORA | An Arapahoe County judge last week sentenced a member of the Rolling 60s Crips gang to more than two decades in prison for shooting an Aurora man mistakenly believed to be a rival gang member two years ago.

Mikal Newton, 20, was handed a 23-year prison sentence for a lone count of first-degree assault on Nov. 5, according to the 18th Judicial District attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Newton, who has used the alias Nfant Sixx Shot, shot and injured a 44-year-old man who was walking his dogs near his home at the Sable Landing condos in Aurora on Oct. 22, 2019. The man survived despite being shot several times in the waist.

Investigators later determined that Newton and others mistakenly believed that the man who was shot was involved in another shooting that left a different gang member dead in Denver earlier in the year.

“There is a major beef right now on the streets between the Rolling 60’s and the

Eight-Tre Gangsters stemming from the murder of a Rolling 60 Crip,” an informant told police, according to an arrest affidavit. ” … No Eight-Tre has been ‘put down’ (killed) yet as payback, so Rolling 60 Crips are out there hunting for Eight-Tre’s to kill.”

The informant explained that there were multiple drive-by shootings targeting houses in Aurora and Denver in 2019 as a result of the feud.

The man who Newton shot said he was attempting to enter his condo when his assailant walked up to him, said “hey, let me get your phone number,” then shot him multiple times.

“The victim in this case was simply a man in his own community out walking his dogs,” Deputy District Attorney Tony Tarantino said in a statement. “The defendant in this case mistook him for a rival gang member and then very coldly, with no provocation or hesitation, shot and nearly killed him.”

Detectives eventually linked Newton to the shooting by analyzing shell casings found at the scene. Authorities later determined that Newton used the same gun from the Aurora shooting while carrying out multiple other crimes in Denver.

Newton is already facing decades in prison for separate convictions out of Denver, state Department of Corrections records show.

He currently faces separate 25-year and a 15-year sentences for additional crimes charged in Denver in 2019, and another two-year sentence for an additional Denver crime from 2021.

He’s eligible for parole in those cases in 2038.

Newton is currently detained at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center awaiting transfer to a state prison.