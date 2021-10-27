Coroner identifies teen killed last week in Aurora car shooting

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager shot and killed while seated in a car in Aurora last week as Joel Adrian Renderos Villa, 16.

Aurora police said that officers found Renderos Villa with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car shortly after 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Ironton Street in the city’s Del Mar Parkway neighborhood.

Investigators were told that someone fired a gun into the car Renderos Villa was in, according to a news release. The coroner’s office said that Renderos Villa was “struck by bullets fired at his car,” according to a press release issued by Dr. Kelly Lear.

Shortly after the shooting, Renderos Villa was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. His death has been deemed a homicide.

Sometime later, a 16-year-old passenger who was also in the car at the time of the shooting and sustained additional injuries walked into a local hospital, and investigators discerned the teen’s connection to the incident. That person is expected to survive their injuries, police said.

No information on a possible suspect or suspects, as well as what may have precipitated the shooting, has been released.

The incident marked the second-time in a week that an Aurora teenager was killed in or near a vehicle after a 14-year-old died after being run over by a stolen minivan Oct. 18.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting Oct. 22 is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.