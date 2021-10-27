Coroner identifies teen killed after being run over by stolen van in Aurora

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died after being run over by a stolen mini van beside an Aurora park last week as Kashontez Grigler.

Aurora police said last week that Grigler was “hanging off the front of the vehicle when he slid off, fell underneath, and was then run over,” according to a news release.

Aurora firefighters were eventually called to extricate Grigler from beneath the 2006 Chrysler mini van shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parking lot of Village Green Park, which is located near the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Mississippi Avenue.

Grigler was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials with the coroner’s office did not provide any additional details on his cause or manner of death.

The driver of the van, a juvenile female, initially ran from the scene after Grigler was struck, but later returned and spoke with investigators, police said. No arrests had been made related to Grigler’s death as of last week, police said.

Authorities later determined that the van that struck Grigler was stolen.

A memorial page for Grigler indicates he was born in April 2007.