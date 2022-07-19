Conservative lawmakers reportedly scrutinizing Aurora civil service commission after cop union leader’s firing is upheld

AURORA | Aurora’s Civil Service Commission’s changing image may be making it the target of reform efforts by council conservatives, after years of criticism that it obstructed efforts to hold police officers accountable for misconduct.

On July 12, the commission voted to uphold former chief Vanessa Wilson’s firing of Doug Wilkinson — the ex-president of the Aurora Police Association, who last year sent an email to association members mocking the police department’s program to recruit a more diverse pool of officer candidates.

“To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community,’” the email read in part.

In their decision, commissioners blasted Wilkinson over the email, which they said “denigrated and showed hostility toward women and minorities, included negative stereotyping, had the effect of creating an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment, and adversely affected employment opportunities for women and black officers within the APD.”

It was the latest in a pattern of decisions to uphold discipline against officers, made by a roster of commissioners that has turned over completely since the group’s contentious ruling in the 2017 case of one officer who was rehired after losing his job for calling a group of Black people gathered at the scene of a police shooting “Alabama porch monkeys.”

Commissioners declined to talk about the Wilkinson decision and changing perceptions of the group, citing a rule barring members from discussing cases until the 30-day window has passed for defendants to appeal the group’s decision in court.

Others, though — such as progressive City Councilmember Juan Marcano, who around 2019 helped recruit commissioners interested in police reform — said the commission has begun to shed its reputation of protecting bad cops.

“It’s a relief to our community. I think it’s a positive change,” Marcano said. “My concern moving forward is we’ll lose the ground we have gained.”

Two days after Wilkinson’s firing was upheld, at a meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Policy Committee, conservative Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky asked staff about the logistics of removing commissioners or even eliminating the commission altogether.

Wilkinson later told The Sentinel he has had “confidential conversations” with recently-elected conservative council members about changes he thinks should be made on the commission. He said he believes the commission was operating with a political bias in his case.

The fired officer endorsed Jurinsky in her bid for office in 2021. Jurinsky did not respond to requests for comment.

Part oversight, part jury, part recruiter

Aurora’s charter defines the roles of the Civil Service Commission, including screening new police officers and firefighters, and administering exams for promotion within those agencies.

The commission is also the arbiter for employees appealing discipline imposed by the police and fire chiefs.

The latter responsibility gives the commission the power to uphold, reverse or modify penalties for officer misconduct — a prominent case of which emerged in 2017, when Aurora Police Department officer Charles DeShazer was caught on body-worn camera calling Black citizens “porch monkeys.”

It wasn’t the first time DeShazer faced sanctions for his behavior, or even his first time being accused of using racist language on the job. In 2006, a disabled Black woman accused DeShazer of calling her a “n—-r” while arresting her and her daughter. The city paid $175,000 to the woman in a settlement, although an internal review board cleared DeShazer of wrongdoing.

Then-police chief Nick Metz fired DeShazer after the “porch monkeys” incident in 2017. But in 2018, the Civil Service Commission gave DeShazer his job back, albeit demoting him, arguing DeShazer shouldn’t have been terminated because other officers were given lesser punishments for “comparable” offenses.

Metz told 9News at the time that veteran officers were “disappointed” in the commission’s ruling. Aurora’s then-mayor, Bob LeGare, released a statement endorsing Metz’s firing of DeShazer and calling the decision to reinstate the troubled officer “a slap in the face.”

Aurora’s interim police chief, Dan Oates, has also come into conflict with the Civil Service Commission and Aurora Police Association leadership in the past, when he previously served as chief, for trying to limit officers’ ability to appeal discipline to the group. Oates declined to comment for this story.

Reports on challenges facing the Aurora Police Department completed last year by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and consultant 21CP Solutions both noted the Civil Service Commission’s decision in DeShazer and similar cases as a source of frustration and controversy within the community.

21CP Solutions wrote that “many” of the community members interviewed for its report “identified the authority of the Commission to override the Chief’s disciplinary decisions as undermining the ability of the APD to effectively manage its employees.”

The consultant said those interviewed also described the commission’s decision to reinstate officers involved in “highly-publicized, racially charged incidents” as “an ongoing betrayal of the values and expectations of the community it serves.”

In the wake of the DeShazer case, and as tensions over policing in the city were escalating, Marcano and other council members looked at reforming the commission by recruiting a more diverse group of commissioners.

Marcano said he and others disseminated information about the commission online and in person to constituents at events.

Today, the current commission includes multiple women and people of color. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office wrote in September that the effort appeared to have improved community confidence in the group.

“Community members expressed optimism about the Commission’s efforts to diversify its membership,” the office said, “but shared concern that those efforts would be insufficient to create actual change.”

Commission is key to ordered police reform efforts

The commission was also among the entities targeted for reform in the City of Aurora’s consent decree — specifically, making the discipline and hiring processes more transparent.

Marcano and former mayor LeGare said they thought the Wilkinson decision was the kind of example set by the commission that would help build trust.

“I think the decision was a good one based on what I’ve read, and the way it tarnishes the other officers on the force,” LeGare said, adding that “in the past, it was very difficult to understand why they overturned things.”

Both of the commission’s rulings this year have upheld the discipline imposed by former chief Vanessa Wilson.

But during the July 14 meeting of the city’s public safety committee, Jurinsky expressed interest in removing commissioners from the group or taking other actions that would dilute the power of existing members.

She asked whether the city is required by its charter to have a Civil Service Commission. Deputy City Manager Jason Batchelor replied that it is. He also told Jurinsky that removing a commissioner would require an eight-vote supermajority of city council members.

The charter also specifies that the group should consist of between three and five commissioners, and that the council can establish the cap by ordinance. Deputy city attorney Julie Heckman said the current five-member cap could be reduced to three by a vote of the council to overturn the ordinance establishing the cap after Jurinsky asked whether the council could pack the commission with new members.

While Jurinsky didn’t mention any of the commissioners by name or say why she wanted to implement changes, Wilkinson said he had spoken with conservative council members about his concerns regarding commissioners.

“I don’t think they want me to name them specifically, but the newer, more conservative council members want (the commissioners) to be more objective,” he said.

He said some officers believe the goal of the commission has shifted from what he views as its legitimate purpose — acting as a check on the truthfulness of internal affairs investigators and the chief’s office — to “weeding out people who shouldn’t be cops.”

Wilkinson said he thought the commission would be improved if more of its members had a legal background or experience with police administration.

“We’re not trying to stack the commission with people who let the cops get away with criminality or anything like that. We just want a fair hearing,” he said.

Former commissioner Jim Weeks, who joined the group after DeShazer, and at one point served as chairman, said he viewed the Wilkinson decision as “entirely consistent with the philosophy of the commission” and disputed the idea that the commission previously lost the faith of the community or that it infrequently sustained discipline brought by the chief.

He acknowledged the current commission for “carrying the torch forward.”

“​​When it comes to disciplinary hearings, I think they’ve been consistent,” Weeks said.

While Marcano said he thought the commission could still be improved, he was largely laudatory of the changes made since DeShazer.

He said, though, that he was concerned about the changes that Jurinsky and the rest of the new majority-conservative council could make to the group.

“The commission is kind of like a snapshot of the values of the council that appoints them,” Marcano said. “That’s why I’m very suspicious of efforts by this council to change the number of commissioners.”

Weeks said commissioners during his tenure at times faced intense outside pressure and even threats, especially after Elijah McClain’s death — he recalled one public commenter in particular warning commissioners, “I know where you live.”

“But we don’t let that affect our decision making,” Weeks said. “We try to rule depending on who puts the best case forward.”