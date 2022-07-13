Commission upholds firing of Aurora police union leader for email disparaging female, minority officers

AURORA | Aurora’s Civil Service Commission upheld the firing of a former police union leader Tuesday, saying an email he sent union members last year denigrated women and minorities in the department, violating department rules against such behavior.

Fired Officer Doug Wilkinson’s “statements regarding reliance on race and sex rather than intelligence, personal ethics and courage in APD hiring are a clear insinuation that minority and women officers were hired on the basis of their race and sex, rather than their ability, qualifications and integrity,” the commission stated in its decision. “Those statements are negative stereotypes that denigrated all minority and female officers in the Department.”

Wilkinson was fired after CBS4 News reported last year that Wilkinson, then president of the Aurora Police Association, criticized a police reform contract between the department and the state attorney general’s office in an email to police union members.

Wilkinson sent the email Nov. 16, 2021 to the group’s 240 members calling diversity provisions in the Aurora-Colorado consent decree “sexist and racist.”

The consent decree was imposed last year because of “systemic” and repeated instances of Aurora police abusing people of color and exhibiting a lack of transparency and accountability in preventing such problems and addressing them when they arise, according to AG office documents.

Aurora police have been at the center of numerous controversies, among them the death of Elijah McClain, mistreatment of Black family forced to lie face-down on hot pavement during a botched car stop, and, most recently, an Aurora officer pistol whipping an unarmed Black man accused of loitering.

Part of the court decree encourages the police department to increase diversity among the ranks, which Wilkinson was critical of in his email.

“To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community,’” Wilkinson wrote in the email. “But I’m pretty sure that’s not the “diversity” they are talking about. I’m pretty sure they are simply talking about the only currency leftists deal in: identity politics.

“We’d prefer that they focus on intelligence, personal ethics, and courage, which should be our only criteria for hiring and promotion. We should only be interested in merit. But that will never do.

“They’re addicted to race and sex politics. The decree indicates that they want to replace as many of the department’s white males as possible with as many women and minorities as possible. It’s as simple as that.”

Former Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said she was shocked by the email and was approached by several police force members also offended and upset by it. She deemed the email a violation of police department regulations and fired Wilkinson in February.

The Wilkinson termination became part of controversy surrounding Wilson’s own firing in April. Wilson was sacked amid controversy over her staunch support of police reform and displeasure over that by some rank-and-file officers and conservative city council members. City Manager Jim Twombly said he dismissed Wilson over concerns about her management abilities.

In the civil service commissioners’ decision, women and minority police officers interviewed by commission staff said they were discouraged and incensed by Wilkinson’s message.

“Doug has taken away every ounce of respect and dignity that I have fought for,” one female police officer said in an interview, according to the commission decision. “It does not matter how hard I work, whatever I get is given to me based solely on my race and gender and I am inherently not qualified to be doing this job.

“My entire life I’ve been told or made to feel that I’ve gotten something because of my skin color or sex…Based on Doug’s statement I’m in [my current] position because I’m a black female and I stole it from a white male….How many of my fellow coworkers read this email from their union president and agreed? How many read it and now are questioning every position of a minority officer or now think they were turned down for a position because they are a white male?”

The commission agreed with the officer and others, saying that the missive sullied a wide range of people and was a violation of police department policy prohibiting it.

“The evidence is overwhelming that Petitioner Wilkinson violated the directives by sending an email that denigrated and showed hostility toward women and minorities, included negative stereotyping, had the effect of creating an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment, and adversely affected employment opportunities for women and black officers within the APD,” the commission said.

Wilkinson, during the firing appeal process, said his remarks were either misunderstood or misconstrued to mean something he did not intend.

Wilkinson told a commission investigating attorney that “his statements about the makeup of Aurora’s citizenry was a “metaphorical” estimate of the type of misconduct amongst those he has interacted with during his time on patrol.”

He said his email was not “divisive” and that “his role is to do what he thinks is best for the majority of the APA membership.”

The commission wrote that they found his explanation and defense “disingenuous.”

Commissioners also dismissed his defense of the email as protected free speech, citing case law upholding similar complaints and defenses in court cases.