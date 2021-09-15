Colorado AG excoriates Aurora police and firefighters for systematically abusing residents and minorities

DENVER | Attorney General Phil Weiser on Wednesday released a wide-ranging review of the Aurora police and fire departments, claiming the former has regularly used excessive force and broken state and federal law by unfairly targeting minorities, and the latter has repeatedly misused chemical treatments on patients.

The so-called “patterns and practices” investigation into Aurora’s two public safety agencies is the first of its kind pursued under a bellwether state law passed last summer amid national protests over police brutality.

The probe, first announced last August, claims Aurora police use force against people of color about 2.5 times more than on their white counterparts, and local officers arrest black residents about twice as much as whites.

In October 2020, the Sentinel reported that slightly less than half of all use of force incidents in the city in 2019 involved a Black subject, though the city’s overall Black population hovers around 16%. Whites make up about 45% of Aurora’s population, and they were involved in about 35% of reported forceful encounters with police in 2019.

“The report released today demonstrates a consistent pattern of illegal behavior by Aurora Police, which can be witnessed at many levels of the department,” Weiser’s office wrote in a statement. “Aurora does not create and oversee appropriate expectations for responsible behavior, which leads to the use of excessive force and the violation of the civil rights of its residents.”

Weiser’s team further found that Aurora Fire paramedics misused ketamine on subjects from January 2019 through 2020, failing to monitor patients who received the powerful sedative and regularly using too much of the drug. Aurora fire stopped using the substance in September 2020.

The roughly 100-page report relied on some 3 million records, 220 hours of ride alongs with officers, more than 3,000 use-of-force reports from the past five years and dozens of interviews with police and fire officials, the attorney general said.

Weiser’s investigation was announced about two weeks after a state grand jury indicted three Aurora police officers and two Aurora fire paramedics for their actions during the arrest of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who died after first responders detained, restrained and sedated him with ketamine in late August 2019.

Qusair Mohamedbhai, the civil rights attorney who represents McClain’s mother, Sheneen, in ongoing litigation against the city, lauded Weiser’s conclusions and demanded that Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman step down from his post.

“Sheneen McClain, the single parent who raised Elijah, welcomes the findings of the Attorney General’s office,” Mohamedbhai wrote in a statement. “The report confirms what many Aurora residents already know — Aurora’s police department has a long standing culture violence and bias. Ms. McClain demands that Aurora immediately enter into the consent decree and calls for the resignation of Mayor Coffman.”

The upshot of the new report will require the city to pay for a new independent monitor that will report to a court official and provide regular updates on the progress of changes.

City Manager Jim Twombly earlier this year alluded to the establishment of a police monitor in the city, though details on when that office would be stood up have been scant. Police also implemented a new police auditor position last year.

Weiser said that whatever the city’s new monitor position looks like, his office’s monitor will report progress in an unspecified court venue, meaning there will likely be two independent watchdogs overseeing Aurora police.

The new monitor will operate as part of a consent decree between Weiser’s office and the city, which could require the Department of Law to oversee the city for years to come. The attorney general and the city have two months to sort out details of the arrangement.

If Aurora officials do not reach an agreement with Weiser’s office, the attorney general said prosecutors will go to court to bring the department’s policies up to snuff.

“We’re prepared to seek a court-ordered solution to these problems,” Weiser said.

Aurora police could further enter into a federal consent decree — leading to additional oversight — following the results of a pending federal investigation led by the Department of Justice into the department. However, Weiser said Wednesday that the state decree will likely take the place of a federal oversight agreement so the Department of Justice can use resources elsewhere.

Consent decrees have traditionally been handled by the federal government, and Weiser said he believes his investigation is likely the first of its kind in the country.

The city effectively avoided entering a decree with the Department of Justice in 2013 following a four-year investigation that ultimately determined that allegations of discriminatory hiring in the city were unfounded. An analysis conducted by the city’s civil service commission last year challenged that idea after finding that in recent years only 1.1% of Black applicants who met the minimum qualifications to be hired onto the city’s police force were admitted to the academy, compared to 4.24% of white applicants, 3% of Hispanic applicants and 3.6% of Asian applicants who make it through the lengthy vetting process.

Weiser’s investigators highlighted those figures in their report.

“This level of racial winnowing can be observed at every step of the process, suggesting bias in Aurora’s recruitment and hiring process,” his office wrote in a statement.

Weiser’s investigation was the latest in a string of probes into Aurora police, including a query into McClain’s death released in February and another consultant-led look into the entire department released last month. Both investigations were commissioned by Aurora city management, and both included largely damning information that claimed first responders had no legal grounds to stop McClain.

The report released in August commissioned by 21CP solutions revealed nearly 50 recommendations for the beleaguered department and chided the city’s current methods for punishing officials who break the rules, citing the average 200-day turnaround time between when allegations are levied and a misconduct case is wrapped.