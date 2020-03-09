AURORA | A campaign for a new license plate option in Colorado aims to remember victims of the Aurora theater shooting and raise funds to benefit the state’s Victim Compensation Fund.

Aurora Rise, the non-profit organization created after the July 20, 2012 Aurora theater shooting, needs 3,000 signatures to start the process of approving the license plate.

Money in the Victim Compensation Fund comes from fines from criminals convicted of felony, misdemeanor, and some traffic offenses, according to the state. No taxpayer dollars go into the fund.

While the group says the license plate design hasn’t been finalized yet, a draft shows a blue ribbon, which signify victim’s rights, with the phrase “We Rise” in the middle. The draft also features 13 stars in the sky, which represents the 12 people and one unborn child killed in the theater shooting.

Aurora Rise’s website said the group will continue to support victims of the theater shooting, the additional funds that would be tacked onto the new license plate would benefit any crime victim in the state that might need assistance.

Victims may be eligible to receive up to $30,000 for out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance or other collateral resources, or up to $2,000 in emergency funds directly related to the crime, according to the state.

After enough signatures have been gathered the Department of Revenue and Division of Motor Vehicles would have to sign off on the license plate. The legislature would then have the final say in allowing the license plate.

The petition form can be found here.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer