Child dies after rescue from Aurora apartment fire, others injured, 31 displaced

AURORA | An unidentified child was killed, other people were injured and 31 people have been displaced by a fire that tore through a three-story apartment in central Aurora early Monday, according to fire officials.

Fire officials first tweeted about the blaze after 2 a.m. from the apartment complex at 15300 East Evans Ave.

Firefighters said the flames engulfed multiple units, and that numerous people were rescued from inside their apartments. Medics examined nine people there. Three were taken to a nearby hospital.

At about 3 a.m., firefighters posted that a child had succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.

“Extremely sad news to update that one child, rescued at this scene and transported, has succumbed to their injuries,” firefighters said in a tweet. “This is now a fatal fire.”

Firefighters said apartment complex owners were working with Red Cross officials and displaced residents to find accommodations.

No firefighters were injured during the fire and rescues, officials said.

No details about a possible cause of the fire or any information about those injured and killed was released.