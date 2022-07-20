Cherry Creek High School softball coach accused of sex crimes against girl who died by suicide

1 of 2

CENTENNIAL | The head softball coach at Cherry Creek High School has been arrested after law enforcement investigators alleged he attempted to solicit nude photos and videos from a juvenile girl, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul (Pablo) Severtson, 37, was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of criminal solicitation, a class 4 felony. He is currently being held in the Arapahoe County jail, and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, according to online records. Bond has not been set.

In March, the local sheriff’s office was contacted by law enforcement in Hanover, Va. about a juvenile girl who had died by suicide. Investigators in Virginia found that the girl had been messaging Severtson on several social media apps, the release said. The girl’s age was not released.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators said officers found that Severtson was active on the social media messaging app Kik, where he had several accounts passing him off as a 22-to-23-year-old.

“Investigators found that Severtson was attempting to persuade his victim to produce and send nude images and videos of herself, which due to her age, would be considered child sexual abuse material,” the release said.

On Wednesday, investigators from the sheriff’s office’s crimes against children unit executed a search warrant at Severtson’s home in unincorporated Arapahoe County, a news release said. He was taken into custody and his phone was seized as evidence.

Investigators found that Severtson was the head coach of the Cherry Creek High School girls softball team and the Colorado Styxx girl’s softball club, the release said. From November 2017 to August 2020 he also coached at Heritage High School, Littleton High School and Chaparral High School.

Cherry Creek spokesperson Abbe Smith said in an email that the district was notified of Severton’s arrest Wednesday morning. He was fired immediately. Severtson began working at Cherry Creek in August 2020. Along with coaching, he also worked as a paraprofessional at Cherry Creek High School, West Middle School and with a small group of students at Cherry Creek Elevation, the district’s online school.

“CCSD is working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to support their investigation,” Smith said. “In accordance with state statute regarding mandatory parental notification for certain felony charges, the district has notified families at all three schools where Mr. Severtson worked. Mr. Severtson went through the regular district hiring process, which includes a criminal background check and reference checks. The process did not raise any concerns about his employment.”

The Sheriff’s Office is concerned that Severtson may have more victims, and is encouraging anyone with any information about him to contact the tipline at 720-874-8477. Severtson was active on Kik under the accounts Tyson Richard with a username “TYSONHELP,” and Reggie Collins username, “REGGIEBBC11,” and as Jordan Styme, username, “JSTYME8080,” the release said.

Resources for families dealing with online sexual exploitation of minors are available from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at missingkids.org/gethelpnow.