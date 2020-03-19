CAFE CURB APPEAL: Restaurants serving non-contact orders during the virus crisis

Hundreds of area restaurants and thousands of jobs are in jeopardy as the state works to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State officials and public health experts have determined that the risk of virus transmission through home-delivered or to-go restaurant food is low enough to sanction the practice during the virus crisis.

Below are a partial list of area restaurants and coffee shops that are open and anxious for your business. If you know of a restaurant to add to this list, send it to [email protected]. In the future weeks, we’ll include as many as we can in print and all online.

CURB APPEAL RESTAURANTS

Annette www.annettescratchtotable.com : offering curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed for regular service. 720-710-9975. 2501 Dallas St #108

Baba & Pop’s Handmade Pierogi www.babaandpops.com : frozen or fresh pierogis to-go from the restaurant or curbside pick-up. 9945 E. Colfax Ave., 303-919-3584.

Brothers BBQ www.brothers-bbq.com : takeout, delivery and curbside pick up at all five locations

Chipotle www.chipotle.com : free delivery on orders of $10 or more placed via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through March 31

Chuck E. Cheese: www.chuckecheese.com online to-go service and delivery through third parties. Current hours 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Doug’s Day Diner/Doug’s Diner (Centennial): takeout from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. daily. 15444 E. Orchard Road, 720-870-6228.

Early Bird Restaurant: www.earlybirdrestaurant.com curbside pickup in Greenwood Village, 5425 Landmark Pl #101.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: www.einsteinbrosdelivery.com and to-go options. Visit the website for a location near you.

Noodles & Company www.noodles.com: pickup or carryout only at all locations. Restaurants will close at 8 p.m. daily. Visit the website for a location near you.

Stanley Marketplace www.stanleymarketplace.com : The Stanley is now a drive through! Curbside pickup at the food hall starting Tuesday. Call ahead and cue in your car, in the parking lot.

The Bagel Deli: www.bageldeli.com to-go orders, pickup and delivery of regular menu items and groceries. Free delivery with $25 purchase

Cuba Cuba (DTC): www.cubacubasandwicheria.com Takeout and delivery orders starting at 11 a.m. daily. Call the restaurant directly or order online via DoorDash.

The French Press Cafe and Bakery www.myfrenchpress.com : phone and walk-in orders for takeout. Also offering delivery within four miles of the shop. Delivery fees do apply. 15290 E. Iliff Ave., 303-369-3111.

Kung Fu Tea www.kungfutea.com: Takeout via the shop’s app; visit its Facebook page for details.

Lowry Beer Garden www.lowrybeergarden.com : Takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 7577 E. Academy Blvd., 303-366-0114.

Lunch Wired lunchwired.com (Centennial) Individual menu pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and family meal takeout until 6 p.m. Order on Lunch Wired’s website, and note family meals take at least three hours to prepare.

Maria Empanada mariaempanada.com the Stanley Marketplace outpost is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery is via GrubHub and DoorDash.

The Piper Inn piperinn.com Get your biker bar Chinese food for takeaway; call to order. 2251 S. Parker Road, 303-755-0771.

Pizza Republica (Greenwood Village pizzarepublica.com Offering 20 percent off all to-go orders. Call the restaurant to place yours. 5375 Landmark Place, #113, 720-489-2030.

Poke Concept pokeconcept.com Takeout and delivery. Call individual restaurants or order online for 10 percent off.

Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen rosenbergsbagels.com Condensed menu at the Stanley Marketplace in person, full menu online from 6 a.m – 5 p.m. Delivery from this location is via DoorDash and Postmates. 303-955-0466.

Stanley Marketplace stanleymarketplace.com Providing takeout orders or food-truck service. For a complete list of participating businesses with their hours, visit the Stanley’s Facebook page.

Peak to Peak Tap and Brew peakbrews.com. Providing food and beer to-go. Call (720) 446-8714 to order ahead of time. The ability to order through Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats is forthcoming

Launch Pad Brewery Launchpadbrewery.com Offering all beers in cans and to-go. Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beer can be picked up at the door, or patrons can call 303-745-4599 and have suds delivered to their car door in the parking lot.

Bent Barley Brewing Company bentbarley.com Offering beer to go from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers can call 303-627-5799 or email [email protected] to place their orders.

Legends of Aurora Sports Grill: legendsofaurora.com/ Take out and delivery via GrubHub. 13690 E Iliff Avenue, Aurora. 303-671-0560.

Cuba Bakery & Cafe: https://www.facebook.com/Cuba-Bakery-Cafe-160526807486219/ Take out only. 15028 E Mississippi Ave. (303) 752-2822

Angry Chicken www.angrychickenco.com/ : 10 percent discount on carry-out and to go orders via GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates and Door Dash. 1930 S. Havana St. #13, 303-353-2680.

Golden Saigon https://goldensaigon.com/: Order online for takeout, curbside delivery and limited delivery service. 2648. S. Parker Road, 303-671-7100 or 303-671-0336.

The Rock Restaurant & Bar: http://rockrestaurantandbar.com: 22934 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, 80016. Call 303-690-7934 for carryout. Handheld breakfast burritos are new, full menu available on website.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom: oldchicago.com. Offering a free pizza with online orders of $25 or more (use code pizza) when available or call individual restaurants to order.

Katsu Ramen: ramendenver.com. 1930 S. Havana St. Call 303-751-2222 for take-out. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Pupusas Y Tacos Los Reyes: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Pupusas-Y-Tacos-Los-Reyes-2222291431168035/ Carry-out only. 10101 E Hampden Ave, Denver. (303) 537-4922. Hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ: 1910 S. Havana St. 303-873-6800. Prepped meals, and hot food ready curbside or via free delivery. Owners are also offering prepped barbeque meats that can be cooked at home. The Colorado Boulevard Location is closed until further notice.

Benders Brat Haus: Delivery online at Doordash.com.