Aurora police shoot, kill 1 robbery suspect after car chase, crash near DIA Saturday morning

AURORA | Police chased two robbery suspects in a vehicle early Saturday, forced them to crash their car near Denver International Airport and then fired on one suspect who brandished a gun, killing him, according to Denver police.

The incident began about 2 a.m. Saturday after a 7-Eleven store at East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard was robbed, according to Denver Police chief Ron Thomas.

Witnesses said the store was robbed by two men who fled in a small, dark-colored SUV.

About 5:30 a.m., Aurora police in the area believed they came across the robbery suspects in their car and attempted to stop them, Thomas said.

The suspects fled and Aurora police pursued them, chasing them north toward DIA.

At one point, Aurora police attempted a maneuver to force the fleeing suspects off the road, causing the car to crash, police said.

Several police ran to the car, and the driver got out of the car brandishing a “long gun,” Thomas said.

Three Aurora police officers fired “several times” at the man, killing him, police said.

The other occupant of the car was apparently not injured, but was arrested at the scene. Denver police said only that the occupants in the car were adult males.

An Aurora police officer involved in the chase was injured during the forced crash and taken to a nearby hospital. He is reported to have suffered only minor injuries.

As of about 10 a.m. a “large police presence” remains in the area of East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, as Denver police, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol investigate, as is the protocol under state law addressing officer involved shootings. The eastbound exit ramp from Peña Boulevard to the Gun Club Road (cell phone lot) is closed. Additionally, southbound Gun Club Road is closed at East 77th Avenue.

This is the second officer involved shooting in about a week. Last week, Aurora police were pursing a car-theft suspect. At one point, the man fled from police, who opened fire on the man after he brandished a gun. A few days later, Denver police evidence revealed the man had actually raised his gun to his head and shot himself during the confrontation. Police have not released any evidence in the case.