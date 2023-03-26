UPDATED: 1 teen shot dead outside Town Center at Aurora mall Saturday night, suspect sought

AURORA | An unidentified teen boy is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Town Center at Aurora mall Saturday that began with some kind of dispute in the food court as the mall was getting ready to close, police said.

Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters later that just after shots were fired at about 8 p.m. by apparently one person, police were on the scene administering CPR to the victim, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The shooting occurred on the west side of the mall, outside Dillards, police reported.

Acevedo said they know who the shooting suspect is and will find the person.

“If you are the individual, turn yourself in,” Acevedo told reporters. “Because we are going to catch you.”

Acevedo said the shooting was indicative of widespread recent violence he blames on local judges for releasing convicts to commit more crimes.

He said “it’s time for the courts and the Legislature to get serious about juvenile violence.”

It’s unclear from state or Aurora records how much crime is committed by people previously convicted of other crimes, but the city, as well as communities in the metroplex, have reported an alarming increase in shootings and other violent crimes.

The chief talked about an apparently unrelated and unreleased “crime spree” in Aurora earlier in the day involving possibly multiple car-jackings.

He said the metro community, including parents, must reel in juveniles and talked about the need for a juvenile curfew.

Acevedo also, repeated his approval for Aurora police to chase suspects in police cars in an effort to prevent them from getting away, despite the risks to the public.

Acevedo said the chases are necessary to keep young criminals from thinking they can just casually leave crime scene, but he admitted that “someone will die” because of an Aurora police chase and cops will be blamed for the death.

He admonished motorists who had failed to yield just minutes earlier as police were rushing on I-225 to get the mall shooting.

He said several cars either stopped, pulled left or ignored police cars with lights and sirens.

“Just pull to the right” Acevedo said.