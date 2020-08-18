Aurora voters won’t decide pit bull ban as lawmakers postpone controversy

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers postponed a long-awaited decision Aug. 17 on the fate of the city’s dog breed ban, which outlaws ownership of “pit bulls.”

After an Aug. 10 town hall soliciting public comments in favor and against removing the city’s longstanding rules, lawmakers declined to put the question back in front of voters.

Councilwoman Nicole Johnston said Monday the council should vote on repealing the controversial policy when city lawmakers had created replacement rules.

The breed restrictions currently forbid ownership of American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers within city limits for safety reasons. It’s a policy that has drawn fervent support and criticism from far beyond Aurora.

The non-decision grew from council’s consideration of two paths forward Monday night: a plan to let voters decide on the policy’s future in November and an opportunity to repeal the ban themselves.

The decision Monday to punt the issue to a future meeting bypassed a last-minute opportunity to put the question before voters during the Nov. 3 election. If council members had decided to do that, this would have been the last date to make the ballot.

Only members Dave Gruber, Marsha Berzins and Francoise Bergan voted to place the issue on the November 2020 ballot. Councilmember Bergan also attempted to place the issue on voters’ ballots in 2021. The council shot down the proposal.

Council members then voted unanimously to “table” the decision and possibly repeal ban themselves at a later date.

It was not immediately clear when lawmakers will reconsider the plans.

Certain dogs have been banned in city limits since 2005, when city council members passed an ordinance barring residents from owning 10 different breeds in the city. City lawmakers later trimmed the code to only prohibit three breeds: American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers. The law remains on the books today.

An overwhelming majority of city voters elected to uphold the ban in November 2014.

In 2018, Castle Rock lifted its pit bull ban, again reigniting the debate in Aurora and other metro region municipalities.

Denver city councilmembers were also slated to reconsider that city’s own breed restrictions Aug. 17.