Aurora region attorneys expand eligibility criteria for review applications open to the wrongfully convicted

AURORA | Prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District have announced plans to accept more applications to a special investigations unit designed to re-evaluate claims of innocence from people who believe they have been wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Starting Friday, the district attorney’s “conviction review unit” will begin accepting applications from convicted felons who have served their sentences and been released, according to a news release issued Thursday. Unit supervisors will also start reviewing applications from felons who previously pleaded guilty to a crime, but now claim they are innocent.

Launched in January 2019, the unit previously only handled applications filled out by convicts who are either currently incarcerated or monitored through a supervision program.

In its first 16 months of existence, the group composed of former judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys has received 17 applications for review, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office. None of the applications met the requirements needed to pursue a formal review of a case.

While there is no indication that there is an abundance of bungled cases in Aurora’s largest state court jurisdiction, District Attorney George Brauchler has said he wants the unit to serve as a potential method of recourse for people who believe they’ve been wrongfully convicted.

“I created the (conviction review unit) to examine claims of actual innocence and serve as a vehicle to make right any miscarriage of justice in my jurisdiction,” Brauchler said in a statement. “ … A felony conviction is a hurdle to life after prison. It is a stigma, as well as a barrier to re-employment, especially in our battered economy. If that label was applied to an innocent person, we are morally obligated to fix that.”

Brauchler maintains final discretion on applications submitted to the review group. He alone reviews any findings presented by the 12-person unit and determines whether further action is warranted.

The National Registry of Exonerations reports there have been some 2,600 exonerations across the country of prisoners believed to be wrongfully convicted since 1989. The group organized by several law schools reports there have been 11 such cases in Colorado.

People who wish to apply for review can fill out a form on the district attorney’s website.

Interested parties can also send questions via email to [email protected]