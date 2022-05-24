Aurora pools ready to reopen for the summer, despite dearth of lifeguards, heat

AURORA | Aurora’s six public outdoor pools will offer residents a place to beat the heat starting May 28.

All Aurora needs is some heat, which weather predictors say is coming, and maybe some more lifeguards.

Due to the ongoing nationwide shortage of qualified lifeguards, hours will be limited compared to previous years, according to a city press release. The same release notes that Parklane Pool has been renovated and will reopen with new features such as locker rooms, showers and a splash pad.

Outdoor pools and their hours of operation include:

Aqua Vista Pool — open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Del Mar Pool — open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon for swim lessons and from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming; also open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Meadow Hills Pool — open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon for swim lessons and from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming; also open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Parklane Pool — open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming; also open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Pheasant Run Pool — open Mondays from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Village Green Pool — open Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. for open swimming.

Indoor pools will also remain open:

Beck Recreation Center — open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for lap swimming, fitness classes and hot tub use.

Central Recreation Center — open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for lap swimming, river walk and hot tub use; also open on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. for open lap swimming, open swimming, river walk, slide, wave pool and hot tub use.

Moorhead Recreation Center — open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for lap swimming and river walk.

Utah Pool — open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for lap swimming.

City spraygrounds at Great Plains Park and Red-Tailed Hawk Park will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Current pool schedules and other up-to-date information are available at AuroraGov.org/Pools.