Aurora pondering hospital outreach workers for shooting, stabbing victims

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers may fund a program aimed at reducing violent crime in the city, starting with victims who land at the University of Colorado Hospital.

The city council is slated to consider an agreement with the hospital to fund two outreach workers who would work specifically with victims of assault, stabbings and gun crimes.

“The intervention is intended to de-escalate the situation and break the cycle of violence,” according to city documents, which describe violence as a public health issue.

If approved during Monday’s regular meeting, the city would contribute $93,000 to the program for 2020 and 2021. That covers about half of the funding for the caseworkers. They’d provide services to those with traumatic injuries in the hospital, help them navigate law enforcement needs and follow up after being released from the hospital.

The program would increase communication between health care, city government, law enforcement and the community, according to University Hospital Colorado leaders pitching the program to Aurora City Council members.

