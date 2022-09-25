Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon

AURORA | Police are investigating two shootings Saturday evening, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead.

At about 8 p.m., a large police presence was still investigating a shooting at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Street in Denver. Parts of the intersection could be closed for several more hours, police said.

Denver police are leading the investigation.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters that Aurora police pulled over a car at about 3:30 p.m. near East Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street. Police were pursuing the car because they believed it was stolen, and the two men inside were considered suspects.

One of the men ran from the car, and police chased him, Thomas said.

“He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers,” Thomas said. The man produced some kind of firearm, threatened the officers, and two officers fired at the man “striking the suspect, who went down.”

Police rendered aid to the man and called for medical help. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries soon after.

Only Aurora officers were involved in the shooting, Denver Police, in addition to Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are conducting the investigation, which will be handed over to district attorney officials in Arapahoe County.

There was no immediate information about the officers involved in the shooting, nor identifying information about the man who was shot or the other car-theft suspect.

Unrelated, at about 7:30 p.m., Aurora police said a man was shot and a woman injured by some kind of debris after a shooting in the 9300 block of East 19th Avenue.

Both the man and the woman are expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooting suspect left the scene on foot.

Police released no information about the shooting suspect nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting.