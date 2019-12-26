Aurora police searching for suspect linked to fatal shooting Christmas morning

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of an unidentified man in central Aurora early Christmas morning.

Police responded to a home near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. Dec. 25 on reports of a shooting, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders found a man who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 17000 block of East Kansas Place.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days. Representatives from the coroner’s office did not immediately respond to requests to release the man’s name and age.

Investigators are “actively looking for the suspect involved in this incident,” according to a department blog post. No further details regarding a suspect were provided. Police had not made any arrests as of 11:50 a.m. Dec. 26.

The police department’s homicide unit is currently investigating the shooting.

The incident was the second suspected homicide in the city in less than two hours Christmas morning. One man and one woman were found with stab wounds inside a north Aurora mobile home shortly after 12 a.m. Dec. 25. The woman later died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting on East Kansas Place is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6106.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward for up to $2,000.