Aurora police say street racing may be connected to man shot dead on I-70 driving wife, 3 children

AURORA | Police said a man driving a pick-up truck with his wife and three children inside was shot dead while driving on I-70 in Aurora Saturday evening, apparently connected to what police describe as street racers on the interstate.

A woman called dispatchers at about 5:30 p.m. saying a man driving a pickup on eastbound I-70 just west of the Colfax exit had been shot.

“Officers located an adult male in the driver side of the pickup truck suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Aurora police said in a statement later Saturday. “This male was tragically pronounced deceased.”

The man apparently was driving when two cars street racing on the interstate drove near him, firing “several” shots into the man’s truck and striking him.

Others in the truck were not injured, police said.

Police did not say how the man nor someone in the car managed to safely stop the truck on the highway shoulder.

“Preliminary investigation is that there were potential street racers on the highway, a white sedan and a black sedan might be involved,” Aurora Police Officer Elizabeth McGregor said in a statement. “It appears that the Dodge Ram was not involved in the street racing.”

It’s unclear whether the man was purposely shot.

Coroner officials will release the name of the slain man at a later date.

Street racing in Aurora and Denver, especially in the area near the shooting, has been a problem for several months.

Police in both cities say they’ve dedicated special resources to addressing the problem.

Police said anyone with information cal call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.