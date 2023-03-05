Aurora police officer seriously injured, civilian killed in two-car crash Saturday night

AURORA | An Aurora police officer involved in a fatal rollover crash Saturday night was seriously injured while the officer was responding to a call in central Aurora, police say.

Interim police Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference that dispatchers received a call at about 8 p.m. regarding suspicious circumstances occurring at a condominium in the 2300 block of South Blackhawk Street.

A District 3 officer headed to the scene at about 8:15 p.m. While en route, the officer reported the police Chevy Tahoe police cruiser had been struck by another vehicle, that the police car had flipped over and that the officer was trapped inside.

The officer was northbound on South Chambers Road at the time and reported that the other car, eastbound on East Bates Avenue, had pulled in front of them, Acevedo said. It was not immediately clear from police reports which vehicle struck which.

Acevedo said both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and that the officer was alert and conscious.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Troy Kessler later said the other driver, an unidentified man, had died. Kessler said the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office would release the man’s name after his next of kin are notified.

The interim chief said Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and that an Aurora police internal affairs investigation would also begin. The injured officer was hired by Aurora police in February 2022.

While a civilian came upon the crash and used their own vehicle to block the roadway, Acevedo said police had not been able to locate any witnesses.

He said no dashboard camera footage was available but that the officer’s body-worn camera had been turned over to state troopers and that a “black box” in the vehicle would have recorded some data about the collision.

“As you can imagine, this is a tragic situation when you have an officer involved in a critical incident like this, but again, we are having another agency investigate,” Acevedo said. “I would just ask that everyone listening please pray for that family that lost their loved one this evening. My heart goes out to them.”

He said he was “not going to speculate” as to who caused the crash but that both vehicles were extensively damaged, with the officer’s marked Chevy Tahoe rolling over multiple times. He could not answer whether the officer’s lights and siren were activated at the time.

Kessler, too, was not immediately able to provide information about the circumstances of the crash.

Acevedo encouraged any witnesses of the crash to contact Colorado State Patrol. Kessler said witnesses could call the agency’s dispatch center at 303-239-4501, referencing case number 1C230656.