Aurora police locate driver suspected of hit-and-run near I-225 and Iliff early Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police have located a person suspected of fleeing the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225 after striking and killing a pedestrian there early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Iliff and I-225 at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 12 on reports that a woman had been struck by a car while crossing the westbound lanes of Iliff.

Moments before being struck, the woman had been involved in a separate, two-car crash in the area, according to police.

A newer model Nissan Altima struck the woman as she was walking to contact the other driver, police said.

The driver of the Altima then fled the scene, but police located the unidentified person a short time later.

Police have specified neither the age nor gender of the suspected driver. Police also did not specify whether the person has been arrested, or if any charges have been recommended.

There have been at least eight traffic-related fatalities involving pedestrians in Aurora in 2019.