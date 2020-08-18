Aurora Police investigating stabbing death on South Mobile Street Monday

AURORA | One man was stabbed to death in an Aurora home late Monday afternoon, marking the second killing in the city in roughly two hours.

Officers responded to 1635 S. Mobile St. after receiving reports of a stabbing at the location shortly before 4:45 p.m. Aug. 17, according to Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The man was apparently stabbed with a knife, police said. Authorities transported him to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects related to the stabbing, but McCoy said “all involved parties have been identified, and there is no threat to the community.”

Investigators are currently looking into what occurred in the moments before the stabbing.

The incident capped a violent day in Aurora, where two other people were shot, including one fatally.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6077 or the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.