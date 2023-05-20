Aurora police investigating March crash that caused man’s belated death 

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a crash that resulted in a man’s death one month after the fact, according to police and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The March 1 crash near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive in Aurora’s Pheasant Run neighborhood occurred when a woman made an improper left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle, police said in a news release.

The 36-year-old woman who made the left turn was given a citation and released. The other driver, a 38-year-old Aurora man, was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg injury.

Although the man was eventually released from the hospital April 2, he suffered a medical complication related to his leg injury and died.

Police said the man’s identity and other information about the cause and manner of his death will be released by the coroner’s office. They wrote that the man’s death is the 22nd traffic-related death to occur in Aurora this year.