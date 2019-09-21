ICE, Trump supporters rally at Aurora GEO prison in advance of dueling protests later Saturday

1 of 11

AURORA | Police are preparing for possibly contentious dueling protests outside of an Aurora immigration detention facility Saturday, telling residents not to call 911 unless they have “an extreme emergency” as they marshal dozens of officers to the protest.

“Please do not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency,” police said in a tweet Saturday morning. “If you need assistance at the rally please flag down an officer, or call 303-627-3100 for non-emergency incidents.”

As of noon, the daylong event appeared relatively sedate.

About 100 anti-ICE protesters are walking from Denver’s City Park, along Colfax, to the Aurora GEO prison, about 7 miles.

Police have separated protest sites from the opposing factions by forcing them to collect on opposite sides of the large prison.

As of noon, there were two anti-ICE protesters at the GEO site. There were about 50 pro-ICE protesters on the other side of the building.

Police were strategically spread across the area, with armed officers on top of several buildings.

This morning’s roll call as we prepare for thousands of protestors who will exercise their 1st Amendment Rights at the GEO-ICE Facility. We, along w/our mutual aid partners are optimistic attendees, despite their views, will be lawful&safe. We are ready to protect public safety. pic.twitter.com/czaQPbdkWC — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) September 21, 2019

In a blog post, earlier this week, Aurora police released a lengthy list of instructions and logistics regarding the planned protest in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Oakland Street.

A group of ICE supporters, including Republican state Sen. Patrick Neville and Colorado Springs-based Fox News commentator Michelle Malkin, said they were planning on standing in solidarity with ICE officials Saturday at an event deemed “Stand with ICE.” A cadre of other activists, who oppose the federal entity’s detention practices, are expected to occupy an area outside of the same facility at the same time.

Police have instructed “Pro-ICE groups” to stand in a designated area near East 33rd Avenue and Oakland Street, while “Anti-ICE groups” have been told to protest near East 30th Avenue and Oakland.

Police are preparing to patrol the event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police chief Nick Metz tweeted out a photo of dozens of police preparing for the event in a warehouse.

#ProtestAndRally Please do not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency. If you need assistance at the rally please flag down an officer, or call 303-627-3100 for non-emergency incidents. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 21, 2019

The protest comes on the heels of a Thursday night protest at the neighborhood and home of Johnny Choates, who is the top official of The GEO Group immigrant detention facility in Aurora. That protest was largely peaceful but noisy. Three protesters were ticketed for trespassing or disturbance allegations.

All of this comes some two months after another testy protest at the Aurora detention facility, which is managed by The GEO Group, that boasted some 2,000 attendees and drew national scorn.

At one point during the gathering, a small group of rogue protestors moved past a feeble barricade and removed a trio of flags and banners from the center’s flag poles. Protestors later raised a Mexican flag, a desecrated “thin blue line” flag, and a banner that read “f**k the cops.”

Following the protest in mid-July, Police Chief Nick Metz lamented GEO and ICE officials’ use of plastic chain to deter protestors from loitering on the Aurora property instead of previously recommended water-filled drums.

Authorities have since reinforced fencing around the facility.

In late July, Aurora police cited a 37-year-old Lakewood woman for criminal tampering during the protest.

Attendees seeking live updates from the event Sept. 21 are encouraged to text “APDINFO” to 474747.

The city has been placed on accident alert from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to triage resources, police said. Aurora drivers involved in traffic incidents involving injuries, hit-and-run, suspected DUI, lack of insurance or inoperable vehicles are encouraged to call 303-627-3100 for a response. Otherwise, traffic accident reports should be completed online.

“APD will only respond to in-progress calls where life is in danger, and all other calls for service will potentially have significantly extended wait times for a response,” police wrote. “We understand this is frustrating, but we appreciate your patience.”