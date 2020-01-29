Aurora police arrest man suspected of murdering his mother near 6th and Potomac

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his mother Monday morning.

Investigators arrested Tyrone Lamont Garth inside an apartment near the intersection of Potomac Street and East Sixth Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department.

Garth is accused of fatally shooting his mother, 67-year-old Mae Rose Garth.

Rose Garth was shot multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Tyrone Garth was arrested at the scene. He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County jail, according to county records. He’s scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30.

Tyrone has been arrested numerous times in Aurora and Denver since 1998 on various charges, including drug possession, robbery and assault, according to state criminal history records. In 2011, he was sentenced to two years of probation for misdemeanor drug possession in Denver.

A request for the arrest affidavit detailing the events that led to the shooting was not immediately returned.

Anyone who has any additional information related to this suspected homicide is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.