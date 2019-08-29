Aurora police accuse 28-year-old man of fatal stabbing Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing near Emporia Street and East 23rd Avenue Saturday night.

Investigators have recommended that Eric Daniel, 28, be charged with first-degree murder for his suspected role in the stabbing, Aurora police announced Thursday.

Aurora officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Emporia Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

First responders found a man who had been stabbed, police said. He was later declared dead at a local hospital.

Police have not specified whether the man who had been stabbed was found in a residence or on the street.

Investigators had identified a person of interest after the man’s death, but didn’t make a formal arrest for approximately five days.

Daniel is currently being held without bond at the Adams County jail.

A native of Louisiana, Daniel has not previously been arrested in Colorado, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

While CBI lists Daniel’s sex as female, both police and the county jail have reported Daniel’s sex as male.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office has not publicly disclosed the identity of the slain man.