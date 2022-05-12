Aurora offers grants for businesses to install security upgrades

AURORA | Businesses that need help installing surveillance cameras, alarms, lighting and other security features can apply for funds starting May 16 through the City of Aurora’s Safety and Security Grant Program.

Aurora lawmakers green-lighted the program in January, earmarking $3 million in federal pandemic relief money to launch the program. One-sixth of the money, or $500,000, is being set aside specifically for locations on Colfax Avenue between Yosemite Street and Peoria Avenue and between 14th and 16th avenues.

Eligible improvements include making “physical changes related to lighting, alarms, cameras, windows, entrance doors and mirrors, allowing law enforcement to more efficiently and effectively respond to public safety issues,” according to a city press release.

The grants are also open to nonprofits and community groups. Applicants will go through an assessment process with the police department, and the work must be done by a city-approved, local contractor.

Applicants can request as much as $10,000. More information about eligibility and applying is available at AuroraGov.org/ARPAGrants. The application period closes June 30.

The city said in its press release that other grants programs targeting small businesses and nonprofits that are also being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act will be launched “in the coming weeks.”