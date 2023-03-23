Aurora names former female Texas cop as interim deputy chief

AURORA | Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo named Heather Morris as interim deputy chief Thursday, elevating an outside law enforcement officer to the second-highest role in the police department.

Acevedo and Morris worked at the same time for Houston’s Police Department, where Acevedo served as chief prior to a brief stint as Miami’s top cop in 2021. Morris retired from Houston’s department in 2021 as assistant chief. She brings 22 years of experience in patrol, field training, DUI enforcement and criminal and internal affairs investigations, according to a news release.

“I’ve always believed in working with the community and being a true representative of the

people we serve every day, no matter my title,” Morris said in the release.

“The idea of coming to Aurora and helping move the department forward, having a hand in the positive steps we’re taking, I knew I wanted to be part of that. I plan on working with the community and finding ways to bring them into our processes so everyone understands our department and the good work we’re doing.”

Morris received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminology from the University of Houston. She also spent time as deputy chief of the Miami Police Department under Acevedo during his time there.

According to a job description shared by Aurora police, the deputy chief job includes diverse responsibilities such as budgeting, interagency coordination, management, training, communication, planning and discipline. Morris may also be expected to act as chief in Acevedo’s absence.

City spokesman Ryan Luby said he did not believe Morris’ employment contract had an end date but was instead open-ended like Acevedo’s.

Police spokesman Matt Wells-Longshore said the “interim” nature of the role reflected the fact that the city has still not settled on a new permanent police chief, but that Morris will perform all of the duties of a deputy chief.

Acevedo said in the news release that he recognized a “desire for fresh perspective” among officers since arriving in Aurora in December.

“Deputy Chief Morris is a seasoned police executive who has a record of sustained excellence throughout her over two decades of service,” he said. “She is a high energy, ethical professional, and is committed to organizational excellence. I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact she has had on the teams she led.”

Morris said she looks forward to involving herself in the community and trying outdoor sports. She is scheduled to be sworn in April 3.