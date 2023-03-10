Aurora Mental Health Center probes supervisor who posted blackface photos

AURORA | The manager of an Aurora Mental Health & Recovery treatment program is under investigation for wearing blackface makeup and an afro-like wig in photographs posted to social media in 2011, the Sentinel has learned.

The makeup and wig were part of a Halloween costume worn by Hunter Kennedy, a therapist who Aurora Mental Health & Recovery says was hired in November 2022 to manage the agency’s Assertive Community Treatment Team.

In the photos, Kennedy wears the jersey of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and holds a chain attached to a collar around the neck of another person dressed as an injured dog. Vick admitted to participating in a dog-fighting ring and was sentenced to prison not long before the photos of Kennedy were posted on Facebook.

Aurora Mental Health & Recovery launched an investigation into Kennedy’s conduct after the Sentinel was tipped off about the photos and Kennedy’s leadership role, and the newspaper contacted Kennedy and his employer for comment.

Kennedy later told the Sentinel that the idea of the costume was to satirize current events rather than mock the race of a prominent Black athlete.

“I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” Kennedy said. “It’s kind of bewildering to me that I’m being persecuted for a Halloween costume that was from so long ago. But if I would have known the picture was even on there to this day, I would have deleted it sooner.”

Aurora Mental Health & Recovery, formerly known as Aurora Mental Health Center, is a private nonprofit that delivers behavioral health services to thousands of Aurorans each year.

About 24% of the nonprofit’s revenue came from federal, state and local governments last year, Aurora Mental Health & Recovery spokeswoman Lori Mackenzie said. An additional 8% came from donations, while the rest came from clients and insurance companies.

As a state-licensed community mental health center, the nonprofit is also responsible for helping some of Aurora’s most vulnerable residents, including those without health insurance. The ACT Team specifically serves adults struggling with severe, persistent mental illness who regularly come into contact with police and hospital staff.

The ACT Team is publicly funded, with the primary backer being the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, Mackenzie said. She said Kennedy’s role in the program was primarily administrative, with little public contact.

Kennedy is currently on leave, and Mackenzie said March 6 that the nonprofit was “still in the middle of the investigation, and the length of the investigation will be determined by the facts that are found along the way.”

“We take these matters very seriously and are committed to employing individuals who act in accordance with our Equal Employment and Unlawful Harassment policy and our organizational core values,” she said. “When that does not occur, we take appropriate and swift action.”

Mackenzie said the nonprofit was unaware of the photographs until it was contacted by the Sentinel.

Since at least the early 1800s, white performers have donned blackface makeup as part of acts stereotyping Black Americans. Blackface performances and minstrel shows were particularly popular following the Civil War, as some whites chafed at the emancipation of the country’s Black slaves.

Representatives of Aurora and Denver’s Black community said they thought Americans are generally more aware now than they were a decade ago of the painful history that underlies blackface.

But Aurora NAACP president Omar Montgomery said excuses like bringing up how someone has friends of color or how no one alive today was legally enslaved in the American South are still common and show a lack of understanding.

“This particular type of costume, or whatever you want to call it, has a history that has traumatized a whole race,” Montgomery said. “There’s still people who are extremely naive to the impact this has on certain communities and certain groups.”

John Bailey, chairperson of the Colorado Black Round Table, said many people prefer not to think about how the United States has mistreated people of color, mentioning the reluctance of some educational institutions to teach students about slavery and other elements of Black history.

He said forgiving someone for wearing blackface would need to start with that person apologizing and reflecting on why others find blackface offensive.

“You can be apologetic about insensitivity, but you do need to be held accountable,” he said. “If the person didn’t apologize, they’re taking a privileged approach.”

Kennedy didn’t apologize for the photos taken more than a decade ago but said he wouldn’t have worn his costume today given the likelihood of offending someone.

He argued that the photos shouldn’t overshadow his decade and a half of leadership at behavioral health treatment facilities in Texas and Colorado.

“Some of my best friends are of all different races and creeds. There was no malicious intent,” he said. “My curiosity is who went back in my social media so far back in my pictures 12 years back to pull it out, and send it to you, and call your attention to it. Of more concern to me is, have I created an enemy that I’m unaware of?”