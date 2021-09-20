Aurora man gets 80 years for killing 2, injuring boy and APD officer in 2018 shootout

AURORA | A 31-year-old Aurora man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2018 shooting melee that left two men dead, and injured a young boy and an Aurora police officer, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

An Adams County District court Judge on Friday sentenced D’Marcus Jones-Brown to 80 years in state prison for a litany of counts related to a double fatal shooting in an Aurora apartment complex parking lot on Aug. 31, 2018.

This spring, jurors convicted Jones-Brown of two counts of second-degree murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, assault and other charges following an eight-day jury trial, according to the DA’s office.

The murder charges stem from the deaths of 19-year-old Wayne Carter and 25-year-old Anthoni Readus, according to the DA’s office. The Adams County Coroner originally reported that Carter was 19 when he died, and Readus was 25.

An 8-year-old boy and Aurora Police Officer Jason Sweeney were also struck by gunfire during the shootout started by Jones-Brown, but both survived their injuries.

The incident began when Jones-Brown returned to his apartment at 1945 Peoria St., where he became incensed after discovering that his wife and her 8-year-old son had placed stickers on the wall, according to Chris Hopper, spokesperson for the DA’s office.

Following a scuffle inside the home in which Jones-Brown shoved the young boy into a dresser, his wife called her friends and family for help.

Readus, who was the boy’s father, and Carter, who was the brother of Jones-Brown’s wife, responded to the complex to assist a short time later, just as Aurora Officer Sweeney was arriving to investigate.

As Sweeney was taking a statement from Jones-Brown’s wife, the then-28-year-old man confronted Readus and Carter, shooting the former five times and the latter seven times. His wife’s young son was struck once in the leg amid the gunfire.

Sweeney then ran toward Jones-Brown, who fired several rounds at the officer, striking him once in the abdomen, according to Hopper. The bullet struck Sweney’s bullet-proof vest, and the officer continued to arrest Jones-Brown after being shot, according to body camera footage of the incident.

Sweeney fired several rounds at Brown-Jones, who was struck multiple times.

“There are very few nightmares that can compete with the atrocities that D’Marcus Jones-Brown inflicted on his victims on August 31, 2018,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. “ … This is one of the most horrific, brutal, and senseless crimes I have seen in my career. Mr. Jones-Brown shot two innocent, unarmed men, an 8-year-old boy, and an Aurora Police Officer and has left their families utterly devastated. It is an incomprehensible crime.”

Jones-Brown remains detained at the Adams County jail, where he has been housed since Sept. 22, 2018, records show. He was booked into the facility under the alias Demarcus Brown-Jones.