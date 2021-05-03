Aurora man arrested after car crash, shooting, foot chase Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man accused of shooting the owner of a parked car he crashed into near Crawford Elementary School.

Police have accused Aurora resident Vernon Cardel Anderson Jr. of crashing into a car parked in the 1600 block of Florence Street at about 3:30 a.m. May 1, investigators said on Twitter.

The owner of the parked car then confronted Anderson, who proceeded to shoot the car owner in the stomach, according to police. The wounded car owner then returned fire, shooting Anderson in the hip as he was attempting to run away, investigators said.

Authorities located Anderson about two blocks away a short time later. He was arrested after a short foot chase, according to police.

Both Anderson and the owner of the parked car who was shot were treated for their gunshot wounds at a local hospital, and both are expected to survive, investigators said.

Anderson was released from the hospital later in the day on Saturday and booked into the Adams County jail shortly after 11:30 a.m. on May 2, county records show.

He is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, leaving the scene after striking a parked car and a weapons charge.

Prosecutors are expected to announce their charges against Anderson, which could differ from those recommended by police, when he makes a virtual court appearance at 2 p.m. on May 5.