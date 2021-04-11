Aurora looks at backing housing rights, second chances

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers are poised to make two statements of support Monday: one expressing that housing is a “human right,” and the other declaring the month of April “Second Chance Month.”

The city council will consider whether to finalize the resolutions during a 6:30 p.m. city council meeting. To tune in, watch Channel 8 or stream online at www.auroratv.org.

Councilmember Crystal Murillo introduced the declaration that “housing is a human right” last month. A slim majority supported the symbolic statement during a March study session: Murillo, Nicole Johnston, Angela Lawson, Allison Hiltz, Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs.

While creating nothing concrete, the resolution would “provide more support for legislative matters related to housing and homelessness” and create “another showing of support to preserve existing affordable housing and create more.”

Councilmember Curtis Gardner is pushing the idea to declare every April “Second Chance Month” in Aurora. The resolution would express support for convicted Aurorans who have served their prison time but may still face barriers to employment, education, housing and other “stigmas,” Gardner said.

“It’s really just a statement that we want to make sure that those stigmas are removed, so folks don’t face what is sometimes called ‘second prison,’” he said last week. Gardner elaborated on the resolution in a Sentinel op-ed last week.

A majority of lawmakers also supported that idea last week.