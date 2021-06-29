Aurora lawmakers stymied by partisan rift to fill council vacancy

AURORA | After more than a dozen rounds of voting and accusations of partisan politics Monday night, the Aurora City Council decided to layover a vote to appoint a replacement member to represent Ward II until July 12.

Council members were deadlocked in a repeated 5-5 tie over candidates Ryan Ross, a community activist who recently facilitated the city’s police reform task force, and Steve Sundberg, the longtime manager of Legends Bar and Grill. The chosen candidate would fill former member Nicole Johnston’s seat for the remainder of her term, which ends this year.

Conservative members sided with Sundberg, while progressive members of the elected body opted for Ross, who has been endorsed by Johnston.

Common values was a recurring theme throughout the night. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the appointee should act as an extension to the person voters chose four years ago. But Councilmember Francoise Bergan argued the northeast Aurora district has changed in that time, and the council members shouldn’t speak for the voters.

Johnston described herself as “progressive” throughout her campaign and time in office, advocating for police reform, stricter oil and gas regulation, and tighter campaign finance laws. She was also a vocal opponent of Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposed urban camping ban, which was a popular subject during recent interviews with Ward II candidates.

Coffman asked the six candidates vying for the seat specifically whether they would back his proposal. Ross said he would not and Sundberg said he would, but only if the city had enough infrastructure to shelter the city’s unhoused.

On a politically divided council — despite nonpartisan elections — the appointed member could hold a lot of weight in policy decisions over the next several months.

While the city council is charged with remedying the tied vote by July 29, per city charter rules, it’s highly unlikely the city could organize a special election in a month’s time, the city’s attorney said.

The city charter dictates that council members “shall” appoint a fellow lawmaker no later than 45 days after the vacancy. Not doing so could result in a criminal complaint, city attorney Dan Brotzman told the council.

Some members were wary of that interpretation, however. Bergan asked for a second legal opinion.

Councilmember Coombs said she supported the layover so that the city could return with more information about handing the decision over to voters. Coombs originally voted against the layover along with council members Allison Hiltz, Juan Marcano, Angela Lawson and Crystal Murillo, who also changed her vote at the end.

Coombs said she worried that allowing the council to layover the vote would create behind the scenes lobbying, but Coffman assured that sunshine laws — specifically state law that asserts three or more elected officials meeting constitutes as a public meeting — would keep the lawmakers accountable.

Council members could decide to draw lots to determine the appointee, said city clerk Kadee Rodriguez. That’s how the election commission and state determine ties. Whatever the decision, it has to have the support of a majority of council.

Besides Ross and Sundberg, the only other candidate to receive a vote was Robert Hamilton. Council member Curtis Gardner voted for him in the first round before switching to Sundberg.

Council members Hiltz, Murillo, Coombs, Lawson and Marcano consistently voted for Ross.