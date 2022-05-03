Aurora lawmakers hash out storage policy for imminent homeless camping ban

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers indicated their support Monday for storing personal documents left behind in homeless camp sweeps at the Aurora Day Resource Center, as details of the city’s new camping ban continue to take shape.

Assistant City Attorney Tim Joyce told the council that the lack of a policy for document storage was the final obstacle preventing implementing the ban, which the council finalized at the end of March and which was scheduled to become law April 30.

City staffers said late last week that they were still ironing out details of the ban’’s implementation and were not ready to implement it on the effective date. On Monday, council members Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek expressed impatience with the ban’s status — both previously voted in favor.

“Staff knew this was coming as soon as we were elected,” Jurinsky alleged. “I’m really disappointed to see that we’re not further along.”

“The citizens of Aurora, they spoke very loud, they want this,” said Zvonek, “and I don’t think continuing to drag our feet to get it implemented is a good idea.”

The measure formally bans unauthorized camping on public land and is meant to address the public health problems associated with homelessness specifically. While the city has abated encampments using a patchwork of existing regulations, during the COVID-19 pandemic, staffers said they were specifically targeting camps that then posed a health or safety threat.

Elected officials say the new ban and its blanket prohibition on unauthorized camping would lead to a more aggressive enforcement posture toward homeless camps in general.

While no council members spoke against the policy of storing personal documents left behind in sweeps in a fireproof container at the ADRC for up to one year, it was unclear Monday night whether the group needed to vote on the policy formally for it to take effect.

Monday’s meeting was a study session, and no formal vote was planned. City spokesman Michael Brannen later said city staffers planned to meet Tuesday to determine whether the policy is now enforceable or if the council needed to take a formal vote.

Council members previously explored the idea of turning the ADRC into a year-round shelter to provide additional shelter that could accommodate campers targeted by the camping ban.

The amendment to the camping ban providing for the storage of campers’ personal property was originally proposed by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, who pushed back against the characterization that her amendment was the only thing holding up the ban or that it was the fault of city staffers’ that the ban was passed without adequate resources to enforce it.

“When we passed this, we knew that there were other issues like staffing that we heard was the number one issue in implementing this,” Murillo said Monday. “I don’t support just pretending like our process is working.”

Jessica Prosser, the city’s director of housing and community services, said IDs and personal documents are set aside currently when camps are swept, and people transported to shelter are allowed to take items on their person.

When Mile High Behavioral Healthcare CEO Bob Dorshimer said his agency was waiting on the city to finalize funding and contracts, Councilmember Juan Marcano — who along with Alison Coombs, Angela Lawson, Ruben Medina and Murillo voted against the camping ban — also said he thought the council had “put the cart before the horse” when it passed the ban without first establishing new shelter options.

Dorshimer said he believed two types of storage were needed to address homelessness. Besides storing items left behind in sweeps, he said many homeless campers are reluctant to enter long-term shelter programs if it means being forced to leave their belongings behind.

“I’m tight on that storage,” Dorshimer said. “A lot of times I can’t get people to come into the shelter because there isn’t adequate storage.”

But shelter space is key to enforcement. As passed, the ban prohibits the city from evicting homeless campers unless there is shelter space available in a designated Aurora shelter.

Prosser said the ADRC could be renovated, fully staffed and ready for 24/7 sheltering of up to 108 people by August 2024. She estimated that implementing the ban would cost roughly $2.78 million in one-time costs and $2.07 million annually.

That includes $2.66 million for the ADRC renovations; $625,000 per year for abatements, assuming the city undertakes six abatements in an average week; and more than $1 million in costs related to staffing.

Renovations to the ADRC would allow for gender-segregated sleeping areas, separate from where food is served. There would also be a variety of security improvements and a new HVAC system, along with other changes.

Prosser said 10 beds are also available at Comitis specifically for those displaced in sweeps. She told Marcano that shelter space was full Monday night.

Because it was not clear whether the council needed to vote on the policy for storing personal documents, it was also unclear when the city would begin abating camps more proactively to be in alignment with the ban.