Aurora court complex shut down for 2 hours after someone brings old grenades for disposal

AURORA | The Aurora municipal campus, which includes city hall, the police station and the municipal courthouse, was abruptly closed for about two hours to the public Friday morning after a resident attempted to safely handover three grenades to local authorities for disposal.

Aurora police said a person brought the trio of explosives “to be properly disposed of” shortly before noon on July 9, according to a tweet.

The Arapahoe County bomb squad and personnel from nearby Buckley Space Force Base have responded to handle the devices.

Police said the grenades were type 97, which used by Japanese forces in World War II.

Investigators did not release any additional information on the person who brought the grenades to the municipal complex, or if the person could be charged with any crime.

Access to the municipal courthouse reopened at about 1:30 p.m. The Buckley bomb squad took possession of the grenades without incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available