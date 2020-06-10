Aurora, counties offering cash to local businesses hurt by pandemic

AURORA | Local businesses and nonprofits in dire straits because of the pandemic might be eligible for a new city grant program doling out cash to help them adapt.

Aurora government announced Wednesday that the city is launching a new, $6 million grant program to reimburse local, small businesses and nonprofits for personal protective equipment, touchless payment systems and other investments needed for many establishments to keep operating while protecting against viral spread.

Businesses and nonprofits that are eligible can begin an application June 15 for the Aurora Economic Recovery Grant Program.

The city will award the grants of up to $15,000 to establishments that meet a list of requirements.

Businesses must be in Aurora and established before January 1, 2020, without pulling in more than $5 million in gross revenue last year. Businesses with more than 100 employees will also be barred from receiving the assistance.

For nonprofits to receive help, the organization must have its main office in Aurora, be registered as a bonafide nonprofit with state government and have a business license and a mission to help people “impacted by COVID-19 and new public health guidelines,” city government said in an information release.

The release also notes that there are other requirements for both nonprofits and businesses.

Applications must be submitted between June 15 and 11:59 p.m. on June 22.

The release also said the Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar series before the application period opens. To sign up for the webinars and pick one in your suited language, visit www.aurora-southmetroSBDC.com.

The new grant program is a partnership between Aurora city government and the Arapahoe County and Adams County CARES Act programs.

Last month, the Sentinel reported Aurora would net more than $30 million in federal money by way of Arapahoe County. The money is intended to buffer city coffers from big costs incurred while trying to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic this year.