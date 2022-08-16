Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’

AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement.

While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our indigenous community,” Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said she wouldn’t support a land acknowledgment unless the group would “also acknowledge that this is actually God’s country.”

“That’s the only way I’m going to in any way, shape or form be for this,” Jurinsky said.

She also questioned staffers about the size of the city’s three-person Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“I am adamantly against this, and if we have an entire department working on things like this, like I said, unless we’re going to acknowledge that this is God’s country, I can’t even believe this is coming to City Council tonight,” she said.

Land acknowledgments have been adopted by cities across Colorado and the U.S. as a way of recognizing the unique relationship between indigenous Americans and the lands they inhabited before the arrival of European settlers.

Acknowledging the historical relationship between tribes such as the Arapaho and the lands they once controlled may encourage members of the public to research Colorado’s colonial past, said Lee Spoonhunter, a member and former chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council.

“I welcome it. The land of Colorado — all of the way from Lamar, to Denver, to Estes Park and Fort Collins — that’s our ancestral homeland,” Spoonhunter told The Sentinel on Monday. “I truly believe that more education and awareness of how we lived in those homelands helps everyone understand how far we’ve come in America’s history.”

But land acknowledgments have also been criticized as performative, doing little on their own to right the wrongs done to native communities. Others, including some Aurora council members, have described the statements as potentially inflammatory.

Angel McKinley-Paige — manager of Aurora’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — brought Aurora’s proposed land acknowledgment to a council policy committee in June, where Juan Marcano and Ruben Medina voiced their support.

McKinley-Paige said at the time that the statement was drafted by her office, the Library and Cultural Services Department, Aurora History Museum and indigenous groups as “a really great way to ensure equity:”

The City of Aurora acknowledges that we gather on the territories and ancestral homelands of the Cheyenne, Ute, Arapaho and Lakota peoples, past and present. We also recognize the 48 contemporary tribal nations that are historically tied to the lands that make up the State of Colorado. Indigenous people have remained committed to the stewardship of this land over many centuries.

As these words of acknowledgment are spoken and heard, the ties that these nations have to their traditional homelands and to their vital place in the ecosystem are renewed and reaffirmed, and we are called to be better stewards of the land we inhabit as we continue to work to meet the needs of our entire community.

The statement would be read at the start of select council meetings and at major city events. But on Monday, a majority of council members said they opposed the item moving out of study session, meaning it will not be brought to a regular meeting for a vote automatically and is likely to fail if a council member pushes for a vote regardless.

Councilmembers Francoise Bergan and Angela Lawson both expressed discomfort with the language of the acknowledgment . Bergan said she thought the description of land as “stolen” from Native Americans was divisive, though the word “stolen” did not appear in the final text of the acknowledgment .

Lawson also said she did not understand why the city would reflect on the conquest of Native American land in particular rather than conquest in general.

“Land has been conquered from all racial groups, and that’s where I’m struggling with this,” Lawson said. She did not detail which land or groups she referred to. “It seems like this could be kind of divisive in a way.”

Sara Valencich of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion said the acknowledgment was meant to specifically recognize the groups that once called the area of Aurora home, and that the statement was “our way of simply acknowledging that the land that we live and work on was originally stewarded by individuals centuries and centuries ago.”

“Centuries and centuries ago, that’s God,” Jurinsky replied.

Councilmember Alison Coombs criticized Jurinsky for her remarks, saying what she suggested adding to the acknowledgment would infringe on the separation of church and state. She and Marcano, Medina and Murillo all said they supported introducing the acknowledgment .

Medina said he participates in an international meeting twice a month with attendees from Australia, England and Germany who routinely acknowledge the indigenous history of their countries.

“It’s just respecting the past,” Medina said. “It’s not specific to the United States. It’s something that’s going on worldwide.”