Aurora city council election ballots in Adams County contain error, per city clerk

AURORA | Aurora voters living in Adams County will receive a ballot instructing them to pick one candidate for the at-large seat. They should pick two.

Aurora City Clerk Steve Ruger said in an email his office was alerted to the error Tuesday night. Per state law, ballots should be arriving to voters this week. Many counties mailed ballots on Friday, within the timeframe set by the state, because of the federal holiday on Monday.

Counties have until Oct. 18 to send out ballots.

Ruger said his office provided the correct wording for the ballot — that voters should pick two candidates — but the error still occurred.

Its unclear so far how the error will be remedied. Ruger said the county is working with the secretary of state’s office. “My office will cooperate and assist to the fullest extent possible,” Ruger said.

An Adams County spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

There are six at-large candidates in the Aurora City Council race: Johnny Watson, Angela Lawson, Curtis Gardner, Martha Lugo, Leanne Wheeler and Thomas Mayes.