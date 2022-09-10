Aurora apartment explosion blows wall out of complex Saturday

1 of 5

AURORA | Firefighters are investigating an explosion inside an apartment in a large complex in central Aurora that blew a large hole through an outside wall Saturday morning.

Three people were injured, possibly from flying debris during the explosion, witnesses and officials said.

Aurora Fire and Rescue said they were called to Parkside Collective Apartments at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. at about 10 a.m. to investigate reports smoke.

“On arrival, crews began searching for hazards when an explosion occurred,” fire officials said in a tweet.

The blast caused a large hole in the wall outside of the complex.

Resident Matt Lynn tweeted this video.

My building in Aurora at Alameda and Sable is evacuated due to what might be a water heater explosion. Lots of emergency response and a proper hole blown out of the side of the fourth floor. @SentinelColo pic.twitter.com/1RHlQ2fU3a — Matt Lynn (@nnylttam) September 10, 2022

It’s unclear whether anyone inside complex was injured by smoke or the blast. Resident Matt Lynn said one person outside of the apartment may have been hit by debris.

“At this time it is unknown what the exact origin of the explosion was but all searches have been negative, and all crews have mitigated hazards and are out of the structure at this time awaiting assistance with utilities control,” fire officials said.

Lynn said he was unable to return to his apartment or retrieve his car as fire officials cleared the building and continued to investigate.

Fire officials said at about noon that they were working with building managers and The Red Cross on how to aid displaced residents.