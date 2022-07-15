Attorney general candidates Kellner and Weiser slated for Aug. 2  Aurora forum

AURORA | Colorado attorney general candidates John Kellner and Phil Weiser will answer policy questions side-by-side at an Aug. 2 forum organized by Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields.

Questions are being accepted now for the event, which will be held at the Community College of Aurora. It will be hosted by Dominic Dezzutti, formerly of PBS12, and moderated by Whitney Traylor, a legal analyst for 9News; and Maisha Fields, the senator’s daughter and a nurse practitioner and public health strategist.

Fields said the forum is meant to be “conversational and insightful,” and educate voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. While candidates will have two minutes to respond to each other after the three minutes allotted to each to answer questions, Fields said the forum was “not a debate.”

“It’s not supposed to be a ‘gotcha,’” she said. “This is about the candidates and giving them space to talk about their platforms.”

Questions submitted ahead of time will be reviewed by the moderators, who will curate them and group them by topic. Candidates will be told the topics, but not the questions, ahead of time.

The Sentinel is co-sponsoring the forum, along with 9News, the Community College of Aurora, The Aurora Chamber, NAACP, Fields Foundation and BPB Floyd.

Kellner, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democrat Weiser for the job of Colorado’s top attorney this fall.

While Fields is a Democrat, she said her role in the August forum will be limited to recognizing the community college for accommodating the date, and she encouraged anyone skeptical of the impartiality of the event to participate.

“Neither of these candidates would put themselves in a situation where they would be set up,” Fields said. “I asked them to participate, andt they expect it will be nonpartisan and fair, and that’s been my stance on justice and equity all along.”

The debate is scheduled to last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the doors of the Student Center Rotunda opening at 5:30 p.m. The public can register and submit questions at ow.ly/ZFOK50JXaEM.