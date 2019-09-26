Arapahoe County authorities arrest Air Force worker for sexually exploiting child

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old airman in the United States Air Force on suspicion of internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators arrested Justin Carr, 19, at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on Sept. 24, according to Deborah Sherman, spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have accused Carr of “trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online,” according to a Facebook post published Wednesday.

Carr lives at Peterson Air Force Base, but works at Schriever Air Force Base, both of which are in El Paso County, according to Arapahoe County officials.

Carr is currently being held on a $7,500 cash or surety bond at the Arapahoe County jail, according to county records.

He’s scheduled to make an initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 30. His Air Force rank and status were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with any information that could be pertinent to the investigation of this case is encouraged to contact Arapahoe County officials at 720-874-3769 or [email protected]